Breaking News
Chlorine spill in Martinsburg: Evacuations in place, 2 patients released from hospital after decontamination

A pedestrian was struck by a delivery truck at Panera bread in Rockville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Walkersville Pedestrian Accident_-8292222778951054322

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– A pedestrian was hit Monday afternoon outside of Panera bread located off of the 1700 block of E. Jefferson St.

According to Mongtomgery County fire and rescue spokesperson, Pete Piringer the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lanes on E. Jefferson were blocked between Montrose Road and Rollins Avenue. There is no word yet on exactly how this accident happened.

This story is developing and we will update as soon as we get more details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories