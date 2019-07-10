A panel of journalists and political experts held a panel discussion about freedom of the press

Breaking News
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, panelists held an open dialogue about the freedom of the press at the Washington County Free Library.

All the panelists had a tie to journalism and weighed in on how journalists are treated in today’s society. Ed Wendover, former head of the Michigan Press Association, was on the panel and says right now the freedom of the press is under attack. He is hopeful that things will change moving forward.

“They’ve got to participate, got to participate by being informed and they have to get the honest truth of the matter, not alternative facts, otherwise known as lies,” said Wendover.

The forum was hosted by the United Democrats of Washington County.

