A new study shows racial disparities in mental health during COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– According to mental health equity studies, Latinos face mental health problems at significantly higher rates than whites.

According to Dr. Margarita Allegria, an expert on racial and ethnic disparities, nearly half of adults in the united states have reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to stress, saying 20 % of people in isolation get depressed. The Pew Research Center reports that 49% of Latinos in the u.S have been laid off or taken pay cuts.

“People that are undocumented or live in mixed families may not report for fair of deportation and we also know that serious psychological distress is more likely to happen to people that are underinsured in a pandemic,” said Dr. Allegria.

According to the most recent data from the Virginia department of health, non-Hispanic whites make up the largest population of confirmed cases reported.

Some solutions Dr. Allegria recommends to keep minority communities connected during this time include

Keeping youth connected

Connecting residents to resources they need

Helping the youth, heal, grow and thrive

To listen to Dr. Allegria’s teleconference on how the pandemic is impacting the mental health of Latino Communities click here.