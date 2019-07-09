A new report shows Maryland and Virginia have good economies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new report by USA Today shows Maryland and Virginia rank among the top 10 states in the U.S. for having the best economies.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement saying in part: “As a result of our efforts to put more money back into Marylanders’ pockets, we had the best year for business in Maryland in more than a decade. We went from losing 100,000 jobs to gaining 120,000 jobs. More businesses have been opened and more people are working than ever.”

On the ranking Maryland was listed at eight, while Virginia was ranked at number nine. The ranking looked at annual GDP growth rate and unemployment. Chad Smith, a Hagerstown business owner, says he was not surprised to see Maryland ranking so high.

“I think Gov. Hogan is doing a good job of providing business owners with some of the things that we need to grow. I would like to see taxes and fees go down a bit more. But overall, I’m not surprised at all,” said Smith.

Pennsylvania was ranked as 36th and West Virginia was ranked as having the worst economy among all 50 states.