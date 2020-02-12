Ridley is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Martinsburg woman is accused of handcuffing two children together at night and locking them in a room with a belt.

34-year-old Yasman Ridley is being charged with two felony counts of child neglect at the risk of death due to her alleged treatment of a nine-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister.

The siblings reported the alleged abuse to their teachers who reported it to police. The children claim their feet and hands were handcuffed throughout the night and they were locked inside their rooms by a belt for at least a week. According to court documents, police noted the children did have marks consistent with handcuffs.

Ridley is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.