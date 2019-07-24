A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– There was a stabbing reported Tuesday night in Hagerstown and one man was taken to Meritus Medical Center.

According to Washington County Dispatch, around 7:42 p.m. emergency crews were called to 24 W. Franklin Street for a stabbing. Both Hagerstown police officers and firefighters responded to the scene on Tuesday night. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries to the victim. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.

