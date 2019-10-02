A local organization assists families who lost a baby during pregnancy or shortly after birth

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– In October of 2011, Blake and Stephanie Nalley experienced the darkest day of their lives. Stephanie was 38 weeks pregnant and went in for her check-up. However, the doctor couldn’t locate the baby’s heartbeat

“My husband and I were in an ultrasound room just devastated. We were planning to bring home a baby and hear we were learning that our child had died and we were going to be planning a funeral,” said Nalley.

Losing Bentley was tough for both Blake and Stephanie. So, they decided to help other parents who also have been in their shoes, and they founded Hope Through Birth.

“We wanted to be able to help families feel less alone. When you experience the death of a baby, you feel like you’re the only one that’s going through that and nobody wants to talk about it,” said Stephanie Nalley.

For the entire month of October, their organization has activities planned. On Tuesday, Hagerstown Mayor Bob Bruchey read a proclamation. Later in the day, families a part of “Hope Through Birth” placed blue and pink pinwheels outside the Hospice of Washington County.

Samantha Gray and Ben Leaman came for the occasion. In March, the couple was excited to find out they were going to be having a baby. Fast forward to July, they went in for a check-up and discovered their baby girl Annabella Rae Leaman did not have a heartbeat.

“We both broke down, and his mom was in the room with us, and we just all lost it. It was going to be their first grandchild and it was just horrible,” said Gray.

And even though they lost their baby, they say Hope Through Birth has helped them

“It’s been very helpful to get out there and meet new people who have gone through what we’ve gone through,” said Gray.

Stephanie has a message for all families who have lost infants.

“Don’t feel alone in your grief because there are others who are carrying the pain and heartache of bearing a child. You’re not alone,” said Nalley.