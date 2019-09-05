A Hagerstown man was charged with Threat of Arson

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– A Hagerstown man was arrested Wednesday for an arson threat.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland, a deputy fire marshal was called to the 9600 block of Morning Glory Lane in Hagerstown for a report of a brush fire.
Justin Hunter allegedly ignited a pile of brush in the backyard of the residence, which he shares with his parents. Hunter threatened to burn the house down and had a lighter and charcoal lighter fluid in is possession. The state fire marshal’s office charged Hunter with threat of arson.
