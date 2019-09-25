A Franklin County man is behind bars for molesting a minor

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) –A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after allegedly molesting a minor.
Chambersburg police have arrested Vincent Lowman, 83, after they believe he molested a 10-year-old boy between June and July of 20-19. Police report Lowman was caring for the boy at his residence when he allegedly rubbed the child’s genitals over-top of the child’s pants. Lowman is facing charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
