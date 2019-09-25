A Franklin County man is behind bars for molesting a minor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)-- On Tuesday, the Hagerstown mayor and council discussed the Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, between them and the Maryland Stadium Authority for phase two of the multi-use stadium for the Baltimore Street site.

The study will consist of a parking analysis and a cost-estimate among other things. Scott Nicewarner, the Hagerstown city administrator, informed the council the cost of the study would not exceed $300,000. Nicewarner added if they go ahead and approve the MOU, they should find out the results of the findings within nine to 12 months.