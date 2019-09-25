A Franklin County man is behind bars for molesting a minor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) –A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after allegedly molesting a minor.

Chambersburg police have arrested Vincent Lowman, 83, after they believe he molested a 10-year-old boy between June and July of 20-19. Police report Lowman was caring for the boy at his residence when he allegedly rubbed the child’s genitals over-top of the child’s pants. Lowman is facing charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories