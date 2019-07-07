A few more reports of downed trees in the four-state region

More storm reports came in overnight involving Saturday’s storms.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – Showers and storms downed trees and power lines across Northern Virginia and the I-270 corridor. New storm reports are in this Sunday morning. They from areas in Western Maryland along with the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

Washington Co., Md.

There is a report of a downed tree on the 13,000-block of Newcomer Road north of Smithsburg.

Frederick Co., Md.

There is a report of a down tree along the 1,600-block of Thurston Road. This is near the Sugarloaf Mountain Park near the Park Mills community.

Montgomery Co., Md.

There is a report of a downed tree on the 500-block of Monroe Street in Rockville.

There were reports of a downed tree along the 7100-block of Edgevale Street near Chevy Chase.

Another Rockville tree is down from showers and storms Saturday night along the 700-block of Smallwood Road.

In the upper part of Montgomery County near Clarksburg, there was a report of a downed tree along the 23,500-block of Peachtree Road.

Berkeley Co., W. Va.

There is a report of a downed tree on the 4,000-block of Hammonds Mill Road 2 miles west of Falling Waters.

Warren Co., Va.

A report near Front Royal, Va. of downed trees onto power lines along the 300-block on West Duck Street.

Loudoun Co., Va.

Another report came in from nearby Gleedsville, Va. where the winds downed a tree on Marcum Farm Court close to the intersection of Evergreen Mills Road.

Sterling Park saw several reports of downed trees including trees around 8 inches in diameter. Some bleachers were even overturned at Bill Allen Field! Additional notes of downed trees along North Kennedy Road, Pinewood Court, and North Duke Drive according to officials.

Fairfax Co., Va.

A trained weather spotter reported a tree down over Forest Ridge Road and Crestview Drive Saturday evening. This intersection is near the Oak Grove community.

Arlington Co., Va.

There was a report by broadcast media in the area of the George Washington Parkway. A down tree was reported in the right southbound lane.