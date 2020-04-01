A family’s big idea brings Boonsboro together through social media

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– The Boonsboro community is moving mountains in Western Maryland by taking care of their neighbors, all through social media.

“We just needed to find somewhere that we could all be together and ask for help,” said Resident Laura Murdock. “We needed somewhere to get the help needed and communicate in a safe way.”

Resident Laura Murdock and her son were inspired to start the Facebook page “Boonsboro Helps Each Other During National Pandemic” when they saw an elderly lady struggling at the grocery shop. The page has helped nine families make ends meet and allows neighbors to get assistance at the tip of their fingers.

“If you’re still getting paid, it’s easier for you to replace toilet paper than someone who just got laid off or isn’t getting a paycheck,” said Murdock. “We have to come together as a community and take care of each other.”

In order to help, the local Daisy Troop Girl Scouts hopped on board being the hands and feet of delivering essential necessities to local nursing homes.

“I want these girls to look back and know there was a crisis and instead of hiding up in my house and avoiding the situation, we did what we could to make a difference,” said Troop Leader Katrina Kline.

For anyone wanting to get involved, the reasons are simple.

“These individuals in the nursing homes don’t have that, they’re stuck and they’re a part of this community, even though they’re confined they’re still a part of this community and we can’t forget about them,” said Kline.

The Facebook page helped collect over 40 $20 gift cards for teachers in the community while schools are closed.

“It’s so great to live in an area where everyone just wants to help each other and you don’t find that very much nowadays.” said Murdock. “We’re definitely a small town that loves each other.”