A community in Silver Spring teamed up for an opioid education and awareness event

The Maryland Patient Safety Center brought in an orthopedic surgeon to discuss history of the opioid epidemic and pain management strategies.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Holiday Park Senior Center in Silver Spring partnered up with local police and medical professionals to hold an opioid awareness and education event Wednesday.

Police collected unwanted medications from Montgomery County residents who dropped them off throughout the evening. The Maryland Patient Safety Center brought in an orthopedic surgeon to discuss history of the opioid epidemic and pain management strategies.

“Patients, you need to be able to talk to your doctor about what your concerns are when dealing with this. Ask, are there alternative treatments to dealing with pain?” said Dr. Gary Pushkin.

Dr. Pushkin also touched on different types of opioids circulating in pharmacies and on the street.

