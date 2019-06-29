A commemorative illumination was held at Gathland State park to honor the Capital Gazette employees who were killed

JEFFERSON, Md. (WDVM)– More than 250 candles were illuminated to pay homage to the five journalist who were killed last year at the Capital Gazette. One of those who came for the illumination was John Muller, a journalist based in Washington D.C.

“Honoring the tragedy that happened at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis is very important because journalist really need the support of communities,” said Muller, a local journalist.

Tom Riford, Assistant Secretary for the Maryland Department of Commerce, presented the proclamation for freedom of the press day signed by Gov. Larry Hogan. Riford says the telling of the news is important.

“What happened with the loss of those journalist, their lives needs to be remembered. And, we are who we are in this nation because of the freedom of the press,” said Riford.

At the ceremony both current and retired journalists were recognized. Mike Wicklein, who helped to organize the illumination, says it’s important to honor the journalists who risk their lives to report the news.

“We’re appreciating that and especially the folks who have lost their lives over the years, who have gone in the danger zones, who have been attacked for whatever reason. The one in Annapolis was really horrific,” said Wicklein.

Going forward, Riford says we need to keep the journalist who were killed at the capital gazette’s memory alive.

“Everybody who has a job never thinks at the beginning of the day when they report to work that that might be their last day on earth. And so we all need to remember the sacrifices of those journalist one-year-ago,” said Riford.