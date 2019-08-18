A church in Martinsburg helps the community get ready for back to school

The event is to help families prepare for the first day of school

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — St. John’s Lutheran Church and Martinsburg Lion Club hosted a block party over the weekend in West Virginia.

The streets of Martinsburg were flooded as the event kicked off over the weekend help families prepare for the first day of school. There were free eye exams, hair cuts, and over 150 backpacks full of school supplies to give away.

“We wanted to engage our community and also make sure that every child in the community has a backpack full of school supplies make sure everyone is off on the right foot come start of school,” Pastor Matthew Day.

Parents waiting in line with their kids say events like this help take a weight off their shoulders, especially when times are hard. “Bein four kids in school its hard to buy for, its a really big help and I love coming to places like this,” Amanda Sines said.

As children received their backpacks, they were able to play and socialize, officials from the lions club say they take pride in partnering with other community members to host events that serve the community.



“We do a program called friends feeding friends and this is once a month, the fourth Saturday that the local people can come in and eat, its a hot meal,” Betty Lou Boynton said, a lions club member.

Parents say the generosity of the community is overwhelming and that anyone who’s struggling shouldn’t refuse help when its offered. “Don’t be ashamed, I mean I work full time I am a manager where I work, I am not ashamed to come to places like this I get all the help I can get,” Sines said.

Church officials say the response to the event was more than they expected and will continue to provide for their community.