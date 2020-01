FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– According to officials, a child has fallen from the yellow trail in Sugarloaf Mountain Sunday afternoon.

Update (~220p 1/12 initial dispatch) Mutual Aid – FredCo – Sugarloaf Mt, Comus Rd, inj child, fall from rocks, @mcfrs PRE709, PE714, UTV714, UT709, RS729, BUTV709, A735, BC705 & others assisted @FCDFRS – PRE709 assisted w/@MDSP Medevac ‘hoist evacuation’ child Pri2 trauma NLT pic.twitter.com/01nYIYsQnw — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 12, 2020

Update – Technical Rescue, FredCo Sugarloaf Mt, @MDSP Medevac Helicopter perfroming hoist evacuation, @mcfrs @MCFRS_EMIHS on scene assisting w/ juvenile Pri2 trauma https://t.co/IxnGuJcC6V — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 12, 2020

Maryland State Police had to airlift the victim from the trail, there is no word yet on her condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the FREE LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.