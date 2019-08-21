Jarret Doege granted eligibility for 2019 season

Transfer quarterback Jarret Doege has been granted his waiver by the NCAA making him eligible for the upcoming season, sources within WVU’s athletic communications department have confirmed.

Doege comes to Morgantown by way of Bowling Green. He started all 12 games for the Falcons last season, leading the Mid-American Conference in passing yards and touchdowns.

This adds another wrinkle in what is already a tight competition for the starting quarterback job.

West Virginia is still awaiting a ruling on the waiver of wide receiver Sean Ryan, who is a transfer student from Temple.