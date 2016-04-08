89th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queen announced

Apple Blossom Festival

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ahna Cameron

The 89th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queen was announced on Friday.

Festival president, Jim Douglas, announced 17 year-old Ahna Cameron, of Southern California, will serve as Queen Shenandoah LXXXIX.

Cameron is the cousin of last year’s queen, Natash Bure, and the niece of actress Candace Cameron Bure.

According to officials, Ahna Cameron loves to hike and read, and one day aspires to be a missionary and a nurse. 

Ahna Cameron’s Coronation will take place on  April 29th in the Patsy Cline Theater at John Handley High School at 1:30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories