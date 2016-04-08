89th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queen announced

The 89th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queen was announced on Friday.

Festival president, Jim Douglas, announced 17 year-old Ahna Cameron, of Southern California, will serve as Queen Shenandoah LXXXIX.

Cameron is the cousin of last year’s queen, Natash Bure, and the niece of actress Candace Cameron Bure.

According to officials, Ahna Cameron loves to hike and read, and one day aspires to be a missionary and a nurse.

Ahna Cameron’s Coronation will take place on April 29th in the Patsy Cline Theater at John Handley High School at 1:30.