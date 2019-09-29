87 year old killed in tractor trailer crash

Maryland State Police say Frank Gorsuch's truck was hit by a tractor trailer near the intersection of Green Valley Road and Coppermine Road.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – An 87-year-old man from Union Bridge, Maryland died in a car crash in Frederick County Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police says Frank Gorsuch’s truck was hit by a tractor trailer near the intersection of Green Valley Road and Coppermine Road.

MSP says the crash happened around 8 a.m.

Gorsuch was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.