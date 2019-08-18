8 people in one car all injured in crash on I-70

I-70 EB was closed for approximately two and half hours.

HALFWAY, Md. (WDVM)– Officials were alerted Saturday morning around 1:35 a.m. for a rollover with possible entrapment and fire on Interstate 70 eastbound between the 28 and 29 mile marker.

When crews arrived on scene they found an SUV on it’s roof, with one female patient possibly ejected during the collision in the roadway and other patients standing on the shoulder by the guardrail.

Courtesy: Volunteer Fire Company of Halfway

8 people were inside that one vehicle and they were all transported to Meritus Medical Center for injuries caused during the crash.

Units from Halfway, Funkstown, Williamsport, and Community Rescue Service worked together to transport patients to Meritus Medical Center.

Maryland State Police reconstruction team investigated, as I-70 EB was closed for approximately two and half hours.

As of right now there are no updates if anyone was transferred to any other trauma centers or their conditions.