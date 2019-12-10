74-year-old Inwood man dies after sustaining serious injuries in multiple vehicle crash

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Inwood man passed away Monday night after sustaining major injuries from a multiple vehicle crash.

According to West Virginia State Police, 74-year-old Claude Roberts was traveling south on Winchester Avenue when his vehicle crossed into the north bound lane. When Roberts crossed into the north bound lane, he struck the vehicle of 43-year-old Dana Ludwig head on. Roberts’ vehicle then continued to travel south in the north bound lane, striking another vehicle driven by 40-year-old Amanda McCormick.

Ludwig was treated at Berkeley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, and McCormick was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries. South Berkeley Fire Department extricated Roberts from his vehicle and transported him to Berkeley Medical Center where he succumbed to the injuries sustained.