$70,000 gazebo construction to start in Smithsburg

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Plans have been finalized to start construction on a $70,000 gazebo in Smithsburg.

The funding for the construction is from the state’s grant program called Open Space. Town officials say the project will be solely funded through the grant.

The gazebo will be located behind Smithsburg Public Library. Town Council Vice President Donnie Souders said the gazebo represents much more to the community.

“I completely understand like why is the council and town excited about a gazebo.” said Souders. “It’s because we’re continuing to make improvements to our community, and it starts with something like a gazebo.”

Construction is anticipated to start as soon as possible and hopefully be finished by the end of the year.