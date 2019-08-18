7-year-old flown to hospital after being struck by car in Hagerstown

News

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A girl was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after being hit by a car in Hagerstown.

The incident occurred at the 200 block of Belview Avenue. Officials from Community Rescue Service say the girl is 7 years old. She was flown to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Her condition at this time is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

We’ll have more information about this as it becomes available.

