66-year-old man shot and murdered in home

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 66-year-old man is dead after an apparent murder in Bethesda according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 11:30 Saturday morning police arrived at the 4600 Block of Windsor Lane in Bethesda for a welfare check. Co-workers contacted police after 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle had not gone into work. Officers found Biddle dead in his house with a gunshot wound later found in the autopsy.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Montgomery County Police is asking anyone who has information about this homicide or suspect(s) involved, to please call the Major Crimes Division at (240)773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app.