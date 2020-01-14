$50,000 in damages after a fire broke out at Sandy Spring Museum

SANDY SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County fire and rescue officials responded to a fire at Sandy Spring Museum Monday night.

Crews were called in by an automatic fire alarm around 7 pm, when units arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke in the building. According to officials none of the artifacts in the museum were damaged, and fortunately, there are no reported injuries.

“They did find a fire up in the ceiling. Looks like it was caused by an overheated malfunctioning ceiling fan, there was some pretty good charring and burning,” said MCFRS PIO, Pete Piringer.

There is no word yet on whether or not the building will be open to the public.

