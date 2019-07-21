5 people transported to hospital after Hagerstown apartment fire

When asked whether foul play is suspected or not, a spokesperson for the fire department said they are still actively investigating the cause.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Five people were transported to Meritus Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after an apartment in Hagerstown caught on fire Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at Cortland Apartments just after 11:30.

Crews arrived to Unit 1 on Little Elliot Dr. and they put out the fire almost immediately.

“[We] transported four children and one adult to Meritus. At this time we believe it is for smoke inhalation,” said Captain Russell Daiello.

Those who evacuated from other units were able to enter back into their home.

The cause of fire has not yet been released.