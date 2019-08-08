43-year-old dies in car accident

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A 43-year-old woman died in a car accident that occurred on Route 15, just north of Thurmont, Maryland.

Around 1 p.m. on August 7, Maryland State Police responded to Route 15 near Orndorff Road for a vehicle accident.

According to a state trooper, a Chevy Impala was turning off of the southbound lanes of Route 15 onto Orndorff road when a Honda Insight driving northbound struck the car.

The Honda veered into the drainage ditch, where the driver — who was not wearing a seatbelt — suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Chevy reported no injuries.

