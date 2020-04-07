4 COVID-19 deaths and 188 cases in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– On Monday the Virginia department of health has confirmed 188 cases of COVID-19 in Loudoun County.

So far there have been 4 deaths in the county, with 12 positive cases among school officials. The Loudoun County health department believes there is wide-spread community transmission and is encouraging residents to stay inside. The number of COVID-19 tests in the area is unknown at this time.

State-wide there are over 2,878 positive confirmed cases of the virus—with a total of 54 deaths as of Monday evening. Virginia is under a stay-at-home order until June 10th.