4 COVID-19 deaths and 188 cases in Loudoun County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– On Monday the Virginia department of health has confirmed 188 cases of COVID-19 in Loudoun County.

So far there have been 4 deaths in the county, with 12 positive cases among school officials. The Loudoun County health department believes there is wide-spread community transmission and is encouraging residents to stay inside. The number of COVID-19 tests in the area is unknown at this time.

State-wide there are over 2,878 positive confirmed cases of the virus—with a total of 54 deaths as of Monday evening. Virginia is under a stay-at-home order until June 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories