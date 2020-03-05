31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

News

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Hands of a little girl of foam. Close up. Copy space. Focus is on hands.

(KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old water and soap.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories