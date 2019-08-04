3 injured in shooting behind Martinsburg Moose Lodge

MARTINSBURG, WV. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting in Martinsburg, West Virginia on Saturday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. West Virginia State Police responded to a report of a shooting behind the Moose Lodge off of Woodbury Avenue. When officers arrived they found Kevin Gedeon, 34, and Montezz Lincoln, 34, laying on the ground near the pavilion.

A third man involved in the shooting named Marty Liscombe, 34, was also being treated at the Winchester Medical Center for gunshot wounds.