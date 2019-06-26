28 cats abandoned in Hagerstown hotel room

The hotel name has not been released

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — 28 cats have been recovered after being abandoned in a hotel room in Hagerstown.

Field service officers with the Washington County Humane Society were called out to rescue cats that were all stacked in individual cages in the hotel room and left there.

The humane society said due to extenuating circumstances they are not making a comment at this time or releasing the name of the hotel.

Field service officers said they treat all situations seriously and file charges within the law to do so.

The cat kennels at the humane society are officially full and they are looking for loving homes for the cats in order to make room in the shelter.

The case is still under investigation.