21-year-old man arrested for firearm related charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– A Silver Spring man was arrested early Saturday morning on firearm related charges.

21-year-old Frederick Bangura was pulled over right before 1 a.m. and according to Montgomery County Police, they allegedly observed marijuana on Bangura’s clothes and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Police say they reportedly found a loaded handgun and a loaded high-capacity handgun magazine inside the vehicle. According to the press release, records show the suspect is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior criminal conviction. Banguar’s charges include possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Bangura was arrested and transported to the central processing unit.