21 attorneys general sue Trump administration over Flores agreement change

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Twenty-one attorneys general are filing a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s rule to hold migrant families in detention centers indefinitely.

“Nineteen attorneys general of states and the AG of D.C. as well. And we’re challenging the rule,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh. “Our lawsuit will go before the judge who administers the 1990’s settlement called the Flores Settlement.”

Reno v. Flores was a Supreme Court case in 1993 that requires the government to release children from immigration detention without unnecessary delay to their parents, other adult relatives or licensed programs.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading the coalition, and he says that he plans to uphold the Flores Settlement in court.

“Is not permissible by law. It is not permissible by our American moral standards. And it is not permissible if we want to be an economic power moving into the 21st century,” said Becerra.

However, the Trump administration argues this new rule is to keep children safe from the dangers of smuggling.

“This change will dramatically reduce instances of child smuggling, including instances of fraudulent families, which we’ve seen a huge uptick in recent years,” said Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller.

According to Frosh, if the judge decides to strike down the Trump administration’s new rule, the justice department would likely appeal.

“We’re gonna stick with it all the way to the supreme court,” said Frosh, “This is just child abuse, it’s not something worthy of the United States of America.”