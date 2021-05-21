20th annual Bike to Work day celebrated differently post-pandemic

There were over 100 pitstops throughout the DMV

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The 20th annual Bike to Work Day is being celebrated all around the Washington Metropolitan region, but this year is a bit different since many folks are working from home.

Bikers had options for the day as the region is celebrating a day where people give up their cars to get onto their bicycles but this year it was a bit different as some were encouraged to bike a “fake commute” or take a break during their workday.

“Alot of people are biking to work and then we have alot of people biking from home then back home so its a very unconventional bike to work day,” Kevin Strumwasser, owner, Terrapin Bicycles.

Some of the participants gave their cars a break which helps alleviate some traffic that in many cases is just another burden to add.

“It makes me feel good, I’m contributing to less traffic, I’m not parking a car in the parking lot when I get to work,” said Steven Newton, bicyclist.

Newton says he realizes some don’t have the luxury to bike to work.

“Everybody has to do whats right for them but I also do feel good that im actually helping the car driver they have one less car to contend with in traffic and when they get to where they are going,” Newton.

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association hosts BTWD every year in May which is also celebrated as bike to work month.