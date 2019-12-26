When you’re updating the world’s most-produced car, you don’t want to get it wrong. Toyota definitely did not get it wrong with the 2020 Corolla. I think it’s the best- looking Corolla yet.

Our review car is the top trim XSE. Included are 18-inch wheels and low-profile tires to help tighten handling on what’s been a pretty boring car through the years.

The interior is also much better than the old Corolla. Even base models get a host of electronic driver aids like automatic braking. The transmission is continuously variable but uses a conventional first gear for getting underway. A six-speed manual is available.

Seats are supportive and good-looking, even with pinstripes.

Two adults can be comfortable in row two. Three would be pushing it.

With a low lift-over and large opening, the trunk swallows lots of stuff.

Under the hood is pretty much unchanged: A two-liter four with 169 horsepower. It’s on the slow side, but this new version now has independent rear suspension for better handling.

So, for the 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE, I say thumbs up to improved styling, improved handling and standard driver aids. Thumbs go down to being underpowered.

I averaged about 32 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is just under $29,000.