It’s hard to make something this large look sporty, but Acura has done it with the A-Spec version of the MDX.

A-Spec is mainly an appearance package, and it really does dress up this three-row SUV. You can’t miss those huge exhaust tips, looking like rear-facing cannons.

A-Spec includes the super-handling all-wheel-drive system, shifting power front-to-back and even side-to-side depending on conditions.

All the luxury boxes are checked off here: nice two-tone leather seats with lots of adjustment and a terrific sound system. The nine-speed automatic is controlled with push buttons.

My only complaint is the dual-screen interface. It’s confusing to have nav functions controlled on the upper screen by way of a knob while other functions are on a lower touchscreen.

There’s lots of room for your stuff. Row two dimensions are very good. The optional Tech Package includes an HDMI input and AC power outlet.

Cargo space is excellent. While row three seats are not power, they’re very easy to deploy. Accessing row three is as easy as pushing a button.

The smooth 3.5 liter V6 with 290 horsepower soldiers on. A hybrid is available. For a large SUV, handling is quite good.

So, for the 2020 Acura Mdx A-Spec, I say thumbs up to the styling, roomy interior, and poor weather traction. Thumbs go down to the confusing dual-screen interface.

I averaged about 21 miles per gallon. The as reviewed sticker price was just over $56,000.