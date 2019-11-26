2019 Wertheimer Fellow has dedicated 30 years to local Scouting BSA

"I always look at him as a person who drove me to become the person I am today."

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County spotlights a Wertheimer Fellow for excellence in volunteerism each year. This year, the honor spotlights a longtime member of the Scouting BSA community.

Ronald Laymen gladly signs his name on this year’s camporee scavenger hunt just beside the clue: “has been a scoutmaster for thirty years.”

“Really, you’re trying to set an example for the young men. Right now we have young ladies, so you’re trying to set an example to the young people,” Layman said.

Layman was born and raised in Walkersville and as a child entered into what was then known as the Boy Scouts. He says it taught him lessons he’d put to use as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War.

“With doing the compass, and map reading, and just knots was a big thing. When we had to do a certain training, we had to do knots and we already knew our knots from that,” Layman explained.

When he left service, Layman got married and had two kids. It was after having two young boys that he was pulled back in the world of scouting.

And he’s remained a part of the unit ever since.

Layman has assumed roles like assistant scoutmaster, and then to the top leadership role of scoutmaster.

He’s helped over 100 young men earn their Eagle Scout status and continues to help preserve the hundreds of acres of forest in Walkersville.

“I’ve done quite a few camporees for the youngsters, different types. I’ve done some backpacking camporeess,we’ve done all types, shooting camporees, aviation camporees,” Layman explained.

And it’s at events like this one where scouts get hands on with learning how to spark a fire, and how to cook over the open flames against the backdrop of the outdoors.

Brian Dwyer is a scoutmaster now but he started as a young boy scout under laymen’s troop. It was during summer trips, that Dwyer learned the ways of nature conservation and manual skills by layman’s guidance. Layman now serves as Dwyer’s assistant scoutmaster, even in his retirement.

“I always look at him as a person who drove me to become the person I am today. Trained me to do the volunteerism I’m working on and to become a guidance counselor which I am now, just keep working with young people. He did that, he’s still doing that for thirty plus years. He continues to do that in many capacities,” Dwyer explained.