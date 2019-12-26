For 35 years now, Volkswagen has been making a sporty version of the Jetta sedan, known as the GLI. It used to be the GLI was just a GTI with a trunk instead of a hatchback, but now the GLI is considerably bigger than the GTI.

Volkswagen is not going to let you forget the GLI has been around. No less than eight anniversary badges are scattered about on the 35th Anniversary Edition.

The GLI looks just as good as the GTI. Inside is where I’m disappointed. While the GTI interior is clever and stylish, VW has clearly cut some corners on this one. Even the GTI’s great front seats are missing, replaced by a pair of flat-bottomed numbers with boring fabric.

It is nice to see a six-speed manual as a no-charge option over a dual-clutch automatic. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on the simple-to-use touchscreen.

Passenger room in row two is good. Cargo space in the cavernous trunk is excellent, even before you fold row two seatbacks to accommodate long items.

A two-liter turbo four with 228 horsepower provides excellent performance, just like in the GTI. Handling is very good; you’ll be looking for excuses to jump into the GLI often for a quick trip. I averaged about 29 miles per gallon.

So, for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition, I say thumbs up to the handling, styling and practicality. The disappointing front seats get a thumbs down.

The as-reviewed sticker is $27,890.