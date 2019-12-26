The 2019 Toyota 86 GT is a simple sports car that’s simply a blast to drive. The name is an homage to Toyota’s fun-to-drive coupes of the 1980s. Jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru, Subaru sells its own version of the rear-wheel-drive coupe.

Our review car is the GT version with a cool looking rear deck spoiler.

The 8-6 has a no-nonsense interior with everything a sports car should have, including a thick leather-covered steering wheel and a precise six-speed manual shifter. An automatic – shame on you – is available.

Too bad there’s no Apple Car Play or Android Auto, and the radio sound is poor.

There are row-two seats behind the great front buckets, but they’re very tiny. Trunk space is better, especially when you fold the one-piece rear seatback.

The 2.0-liter boxer four sits low in the chassis for good handling. Even though it’s only 205 horsepower, in a car this size, that’s still plenty of fun. Sure, it could use more power and bigger tires, but you’ll still be grinning ear-to-ear.

So for the 2019 Toyota 86 GT, I say thumbs up to the fun, exceptional handling and value. It’s thumbs down to the poor sound system.

I averaged about 24 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $29,505.