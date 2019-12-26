Ford Motor Company is getting back into the small pickup business.

The small pickup market is growing because they offer plenty of utility in an easier to drive and park size. Our review Ranger is the four-door SuperCrew XLT with all-wheel-drive. Options include the FX4 off-road package, providing lots of underside protection for driveline components. Overall, it’s a good-looking machine.

XLT is the Ranger’s mid-trim level, but the interior is still pretty basic. The seating position is higher than most small pickups, providing better sightlines and I think it’s more comfortable. A ten-speed automatic transmission is a big advantage over competitors. CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and the touchscreen is easy to use.

Legroom in row two is tight with front seats slid all the way back. There is some under-seat storage in row two.

The SuperCrew configuration gets a five-foot bed; SuperCabs get a six-footer.

There’s only one engine choice, but it’s a good one. The turbocharged 2.3 liter four has 270 horsepower and excellent torque. The Ranger can tow up to 7,500 pounds, class-leading for a gasoline-engined small truck.

So, for the 2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SuperCrew, I say thumbs up to good power, a great transmission and nice styling; thumbs down to the tight row two legroom and high price.

I averaged about 20 miles per gallon. Our review truck had no sticker but will be about $36,000.