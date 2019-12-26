2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier

Back in the day, the Chevrolet Blazer was a truck-based SUV. Now, the name is back on a sporty crossover.

With styling cues from the Camaro sports coupe, the new Blazer is a welcome relief from boring crossovers. It can haul the family and let the driver have fun while doing it.

Our review blazer is the top-of-the-line Premier, one of four trim levels, with standard all-wheel-drive. Base models are front-drive.

Camaro styling cues can be seen inside, too. Dashboard design is stylish and functional, with a good blend of touchscreen controls and conventional buttons. The automatic is a nine-speed. The tech profile is good, with standard CarPlay, Android Auto, and a quick to respond touchscreen. Low-mounted central air vents double as temperature controls.

Row two passenger room is good. No third-row seating is available.

Cargo space is were the Blazer falls short of some competitors. Such is the price of style.

There’s a cargo management system that’s really great. It’s a fence that can slide back and forth to keep your packages separated. If you’re not using it, it telescopes and swings to the side. It’s also very easy to remove.

The Premier version gets a 305 horsepower V6. Base cars are four-cylinder. A turbo-four is coming for 2020.

With good power, great brakes and good handling, the Blazer is a joy to drive.

So, for the 2019 Chevy Blazer Premier, I say thumbs up to nice styling, good power and handling, and excellent tech features; thumbs down to smaller cargo space.

I averaged about 22 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker $49,290.