There’s a reason mid-size crossovers are so popular: they have enough room for small families but are not too large for easy maneuvering around town.

This is the third year for Buick’s Envision. Our review car is the top trim Premium II with all-wheel drive. Base cars are front-drive.

The interior is definitely designed for comfort as opposed to style. Comfort starts with oversized front seats with good support. Once you get past the strange-looking, blue-tinted trim, the layout is pretty good.

New for 2019 is a nine-speed automatic transmission for upper trim levels. Upper trims only get a full slate of electronic driving aids. The infotainment screen is pretty easy to figure out and use.

Interior storage space is good. Row two legroom and headroom are good, but widthwise, only two adults will be comfortable in row two. Cargo space is competitive. The lift-over height for loading is high.

Upper trims get a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 252 horsepower. Base cars get a non-turbo four. Acceleration with the turbo-four is good. The Envision’s real strength is extra-quiet cruising. I averaged about 23 miles per gallon

So, for the 2019 Buick Envision Premium II, I say thumbs up to the comfortable interior, standard features, and quiet ride. Thumbs go down to the narrow row two and high price. The as-reviewed sticker is a little less than $50,000.