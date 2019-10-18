2-years after the murder of Suzanne Jones, her family, and a local delegate are working to get a bill named in her honor

The Suzanne Jones Act would require released inmates to go back to their home communities

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The pain of losing Suzanne Jones is still felt among her family. Cheresa Mills is Jones’ older sister and Jolene Guessford is her mother. Together they eased the pain by getting matching tattoos on their arms.

“It made it better than a sorrowful day, so we turned it around and that’s what I kind of like to do from here on out and make it a positive thing from here on out,” said Mills.

On October 17, 2017, Jones was stabbed to death by Jack Phillips Jr. who was mad at Jones over money. He was arrested and charged with murder and robbery. Guessford says her daughter was such a nice person who would go out of her way to help people.

“That’s why it was so hard to believe that that person did that to her, how could he,” said Guessford.

Phillips was recently released from a Washington County prison before he murdered Jones. And Phillips was not from the area. Del. Paul Corderman is working to pass a bill called the Suzanne Jones Act. The bill would send inmates back to their home communities once they are released.

“It would provide them the support at home to access the rehabilitation and the re-entry programs in their home communities,” said Corderman.

Both Guessford and Jones are in favor of the Suzanne Jones Act.

“They need to send them back to where they committed the crime, not here,” said Guessford.

Going forward, Mills says she always remembers the good times she shared with her sister.

“And she would say ‘hey, you know what. I have my problems, but that doesn’t mean I have to be mean or cruel or hateful,’ and that’s how she lived her life,” said Mills.