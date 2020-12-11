$2 million awarded to non-profits benefiting disadvantaged youth

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Almost fifty local non-profits in the DMV have been awarded almost $2 million to benefit disadvantaged youth and families. The grants are being awarded by the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

Simply put, the goal of the foundation is to enhance the quality of life in the DMV. Jana-Lynn Louis, Program Officer for the Greater Washington Community Foundation, said, “It’s all about supporting where our region needs help the most and trying to fill in those gaps that often fall by the wayside.”

The grants go toward a number of non-profits that help undocumented immigrants who are unsure of their rights, adoption agencies who help older children get adopted and more. Saara Mceachnie, Director of Domestic Adoption Programs for the Barker Adoption Foundation said, “Over time we are actually at our 155th placement, so 155 through the course of the program.”

The Barker Adoption Foundation has been given a total of $200,000 in grant awards from GWCF. The grant allows organizations to apply each year, for the last three years. After this year, there will be one more year to apply for the program. “There is no way that we would be able to do the work that we do without philanthropists like these foundations,” said Mceachnie.



Nady Peralta with the Legal Aid Justice Center said, “Being able to count on community support and partnership is everything.” The non-profit Peralta works for helps undocumented immigrants living in Northern Virginia. She said, “Just in terms of financials, we need that help in order to be able to do our jobs, but it’s not only about economics. It’s the fact that we can have a partnership and make resources available to our community. We all rise above as a result of that.”

The applications for next year will open around the summertime.