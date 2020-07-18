2 Injured after stabbing incident in Reston

Reston, VA (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are currently investigating an apparent stabbing that occurred early this morning.

At around 3:45 AM, Fairfax police responded to a report of two men with apparent stab wounds. The incident occurred on the 12200 block of Laurel Glade Court in Reston. Both of the victims were taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries. The victim that sustained life threatening injuries has since improved to stable condition.

The Fairfax County Police also declined to further comment on the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

