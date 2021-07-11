2 injured, 12 displaced after early morning fire in Carroll County

TANEYTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that broke out on Saturday morning in Carroll County.

Officials say it’s amazing no one was killed after a fire tore through apartments on the second floor of a Taneytown building.

All 12 residents of an apartment building on East Baltimore Street in Taneytown are without a home after a fire broke out in a bedroom on the second floor at around 7 o’clock on Saturday morning. The first firetruck arrived on the scene in under 10 minutes as the apartment building, which was also home to a local business, is located right across the street from the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company. However, due to the location of the fire, crews had to drive around to the backside of the building to fight the fire.

Only two people were injured as a result of the fire; a female tenant of the apartment building was transported to Johns Hopkins Bay View Burn Center after sustaining burns on her face and hands, another victim was taken to Carroll Hospital for smoke inhalation related injuries.

Michael Glass, the public information officer for the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, explained when firefighters arrived on the scene, the backside of the building was engulfed in flames. The fire then spread and caused extensive damage to both the building where the fire originated, but also the neighboring home as well as a nearby shed.

The 2-alarm fire also knocked out phone lines that service the entire city, leaving many residents without a landline. Glass says incidents like this are a stark reminder to always maintain smoke detectors and fire alarms in your home.

“Well, the main thing on this incident; everyone was able to get out and smoke detectors were sounding in the building so that helped,” Glass said. “But being it was an apartment complex, every room is separate.”

“Well, the main thing is maintaining them [sic] smoke detectors, because smoke detectors do save lives,” Glass said.

The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company has turned this investigation over to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and it is ongoing at this time.