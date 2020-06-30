18-year-old charged in NYE crash that killed another teen

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– An 18-year-old Inwood man is charged with a felony DUI resulting in death stemming from a New Years Eve 2019 accident.

According to court documents, Nicholas Shackelford is being charged after he admitted to police on the scene of the accident that he was the driver. His passenger, 18-year-old Kristen Barron was pronounced dead on the scene. Court documents also state Shackelford’s blood-alcohol level was .102, which the legal limit in West Virginia is .08.

Back on December 31st, 2019, police responded to Sulphur Springs Road and Phoebe Way in Inwood right after 9 p.m. for a vehicle losing control and rolling onto its roof. Police believe the victim, Barron, was killed from head-related injuries when she was thrown from the vehicle. Police say both Barron and Shackelford weren’t wearing seatbelts.