18 arrested in Hagerstown prostitution bust

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department arrested 18 people in connection to prostitution after undergoing two undercover operations.

The two operations, one in June and the other in August, targeted human trafficking, street-level prostitution and internet advertised prostitution in Hagerstown. According to Chief Paul Kifer, the majority of the persons arrested were solicitors of prostitution and the investigation for the criminal network behind it is still ongoing.

“Some people think that this is a victimless crime, but the fact is that people who are out there prostituting themselves are robbed, are injured or they’re assaulted,” said Kifer. “Things like that happen. People who go out to conduct purchasing of prostitution, same things happen to them.”

Funding for the investigation was provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.