18 arrested in Hagerstown prostitution bust

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department arrested 18 people in connection to prostitution after undergoing two undercover operations.
The two operations, one in June and the other in August, targeted human trafficking, street-level prostitution and internet advertised prostitution in Hagerstown. According to Chief Paul Kifer, the majority of the persons arrested were solicitors of prostitution and the investigation for the criminal network behind it is still ongoing.
“Some people think that this is a victimless crime, but the fact is that people who are out there prostituting themselves are robbed, are injured or they’re assaulted,” said Kifer. “Things like that happen. People who go out to conduct purchasing of prostitution, same things happen to them.”
Funding for the investigation was provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.
- 42-year-old Toriyoni Lequell Whitfield of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 33-year-old Obafemi Osiname of Smithsburg, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 29-year-old Lakeshia McElroy of Hagerstown, Md.-Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 43-year-old Michael David Hawn of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 38-year-old Cesar Barron Ruiz of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 64-year-old James Douglas Gonder of Funkstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 49-year-old Gina Ninette Martin of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 23-year-old Brittany Renee Gibson of Hagerstown, Md.-Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 44-year-old Tammy Lynn Fisher of Hagerstown, Md.-Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 26-year-old Kaela Danielle Newhauser of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 44-year-old Kristi Loretta Pough of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 60-year-old Lewis Eugene Noland of Hagerstown, Md.-Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 52-year-old Richard Eugene Shoemaker of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 26-year-old Ernesto Fernando Mayen of Hagerstown, Md.-Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 34-year-old Max Rafael Ramirez Trinidad of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 57-year-old David Young Hudlow of Hagerstown, Md. -Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 48-year-old Raymond Zain Borhan of Herndon, Va.-Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
- 59-year-old Gary Wayne Fitzwater of Hagerstown, Md.-Charged with Prostitution General-Assignation
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App