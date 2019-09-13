157th Great Frederick Fair kicks off

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — For more than a century, hundreds have gathered to the Great Frederick Fair. This year is no different.

“This is our 157th Great Frederick Fair, celebrating agriculture and promoting the education of agriculture,” said executive assistant to the board of the Great Frederick Fair, Karen Nicklas.

For those who haven’t had the chance to interact with farm animals, the fair is that opportunity.

The grounds house countless animals like turkeys, cows, and sheep. Members of the 4-H and Future Farmers of America organizations show these animals in competitions throughout the week.

New to the fairgrounds this year is the Equine Expo that houses horses, donkeys, and miniature ponies.

“I love animals. I’ve always wanted to pet horses. I got to pet them and I was so happy.” said first-time visitor to the fair, Karen Ramey.

Also are the grounds are about 80 games and rides from the beloved Ferris wheel to bingo.

Sections of the fair are devoted to the more than 150 vendors who sell hand-made goods and promote local businesses.

But one of the key draws to the fair is the food.

“Typical fair food is anything on a stick, or anything fried. You got your cotton candy and the funnel cakes,” said Nicklas.

But beyond that, food trucks turn out favorites like pulled pork sandwiches and tacos.

Officials spend months planning the annual event. They hope that the thousands of visitors who they expect to walk through will pick up on the sense of community.

“I think the fair is Frederick. The Frederick community, the comradery, all the people that come. It’s awesome to see the tradition that it is– like family of traditions that come back every year and have the same experience or start new traditions,” Nicklas said.

The Great Frederick Fair runs for nine-days and will close on September 22nd.