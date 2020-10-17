150,000 masks donated to non-profit organizations in the DMV area

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Bank of America has donated 150,000 masks to local non-profit organizations in the DMV area.

The bank partnered with Catholic Charities D.C., the Capital Area Food Bank and Cornerstones of Reston to provide personal protestive equipment (PPE) to those in need in the region.

A total of 20,000 masks were given to the Catholic Charities D.C.; 30,000 to Capital Area Food Bank; and 100,000 to the Cornerstones of Reston.

The contribution is a part of the bank’s nation-wide initiative to donate four million masks to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“Lower income, the non-profit teammates that are out there trying to help every day with people that are in greater need, and our initiative is focused on where is the most impact, and what we can do to make the biggest difference,” said Larry Di Rita, Greater D.C. Market President for Bank of America.

Di Rita said that they are committed to continuing the fight towards racial and economic equality for all.