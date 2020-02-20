14 dogs saved from Korean Meat Market, hear firsthand from survivors

"Honey is the best thing that's happened to my family."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– People may not know, but the Humane Society of Washington county’s reach extends internationally.

“We have been a transfer and rescue partner with the Humane Society International in the past, so when they reach out to us again wanting us to accept dogs from the South Korean dog meat trade, we couldn’t say no,” said HSWC PIO Noel Fridgen.

HSWC accepted 14 dogs from overseas after South Korean authorities recently shut down the Gupo Dog Meat Market where live dogs were killed to order. For one volunteer, he adopted his dog, Honey, in December 2018 who was rescued from the meat market. Honey’s owner Greg Rotz says his family’s life changed forever when they met Honey.

“We just kind of let her be herself and not try to fit her into any specific box,” said Rotz.

Rotz says it took over 10 weeks to earn Honey’s trust, she was very timid and kept to herself but over time, Honey’s vivacious personality began to shine.

“We are happy that she’s living a much better life than she would have had otherwise and we are just content to let her do her thing, keep her safe and take care of her,” said Rotz.

Now over a year later, Rotz dedicates his time to welcome other Korean meat trade dog survivors from overseas and gets them ready for their forever home.

“Where these dogs come from, the rumor is, even if you take them off the farm they can’t be good pets,” said Rotz. “They are livestock, that’s what they were meant to be, they can’t ever be a pet and live a dog’s life and that’s absolutely not true. I couldn’t ask for a better dog than Honey.”

A couple of the dogs have been adopted, but if you are interested in adoption, contact the Humane Society of Washington County.